Flexible Paper Packaging Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Berry Global Inc., Amcor Plc, FlexPak Services LLC

Flexible paper packaging is a type of paper packaging that is made from flexible paperboard. Flexible paperboard is a type of paperboard that is made from paper that has been treated with chemicals and then pressed and dried. This type of paperboard is often used to make packaging for food and other products. Flexible paper packaging is often used because it is lightweight and easy to store.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in flexible paper packaging technology include the following:

1. Increased use of sustainable and recyclable materials: There is a growing trend towards the use of sustainable and recyclable materials in flexible paper packaging. This is being driven by increasing consumer awareness of environmental issues and the need to reduce the environmental impact of packaging.

2. Increased use of digital printing: There is a growing trend towards the use of digital printing for flexible paper packaging. This is being driven by the need for shorter lead times and the ability to print on a wider range of materials.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the flexible paper packaging market are the growing demand for food and beverage packaging, the growing popularity of e-commerce, and the increasing demand for sustainable packaging.

The food and beverage industry is the largest end-use industry for flexible paper packaging. The growing demand for packaged food and beverages, especially in emerging economies, is driving the demand for flexible paper packaging. The growing popularity of e-commerce is also driving the demand for flexible paper packaging, as online retailers require packaging that can protect products during shipping.

Market Segments

By Material

Paperboard

Plastic

By Packaging Type

Stand-up Pouch

Films

By Packaging Type

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

By Region

North America US



Key Players

Berry Global Inc.

Amcor Plc

FlexPak Services LLC

Mondi Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Constantia Flexibles

Transcontinental Inc.

Coveris Holding SA

