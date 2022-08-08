3D cell culture Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ —

3D cell culture is a type of cell culture that uses three-dimensional (3D) scaffolds to support cell growth and proliferation. 3D cell culture systems provide a more physiologically relevant environment for cells to grow and proliferate in vitro, as compared to two-dimensional (2D) cell culture systems. 3D cell culture systems can be used to study a variety of cell types, including cancer cells, stem cells, and organoids.

Key Trends

The key trends in 3D cell culture technology are the development of more sophisticated and realistic in vitro models, the use of 3D printing technology to create 3D cell cultures, and the use of 3D cell culture models for drug discovery and development.

In vitro models have traditionally been two-dimensional (2D), grown on flat surfaces. However, this does not reflect the in vivo environment, where cells are three-dimensional (3D) and interact with each other in three dimensions.

3D printing technology is being used to create 3D cell cultures. This allows for the creation of complex, realistic 3D models that can be used for drug discovery and development.

3D cell culture models are being used for drug discovery and development. Drug companies are using 3D cell culture models to screen for new drugs and to test the safety and efficacy of new drugs.

Market Segments

The 3D cell culture market is segmented by product, application, end-use, and region. By product, the market is classified into gels, bioreactors, microchips, services, and others. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into cancer research, drug discovery, and others. Based on end-use, it is divided into biotechnology companies, CROs, institutes, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global 3D cell culture market includes players such as Reprocell Inc, Promocell GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza Group AG, Avantor Inc, 3D Biotek LLC, InSphero AG, Lena Biosciences, UAB Ferentis, CN Bio Innovations, and others.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the 3D cell culture market are the increasing demand for organoids, the increasing demand for 3D cell-based models in drug discovery and development, and the increasing demand for 3D cell-based models in toxicology testing.

The increasing demand for organoids is driven by the increasing understanding of the role of organoids in disease pathogenesis and their potential as models for precision medicine.

The increasing demand for 3D cell-based models in drug discovery and development is driven by the increasing understanding of the role of 3D cell culture in drug metabolism and toxicity, and the need for more accurate models of human disease.

