clinical trial imaging Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031

The global clinical trial imaging market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period to reach up to USD 2.1 billion by 2031.

Clinical Trial Imaging comprises the use of imaging modalities, analysis services, and software to effectively determine the efficacy of novel medications prior to commercial release. Clinical Imaging techniques are increasingly used in oncology drug clinical trials to provide evidence for the drug’s effectiveness and safety. The imaging systems commonly used in clinical trials comprise Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and Ultrasound. The growth in the number of cancer diagnoses and deaths worldwide is estimated to drive the market during the projection period. However, the stringent government regulations in the sector are projected to restrict growth opportunities for the Clinical Trial Imaging Industry.

Major Players in Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market

The key players in the global clinical trial imaging market are ICON plc. (Ireland), BioTelemetry Inc. (US), Biomedical Systems Corporation (US), Medpace Holdings, Inc. (US), IXICO plc. (UK), Resonance Health Ltd. (Australia), Radiant Sage LLC. (US), BioClinica Inc. (US), Intrinsic Imaging LLC. (US), Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies LLC. (US), Medical Metrics Inc. (US), Prism Clinical Imaging, Inc. (US), Boston Imaging Core Lab LLC. (US), anagram 4 clinical trials (Spain), Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company (Belgium), Calyx Group (UK), Bioseptive Inc. (Canada), ProScan Imaging LLC. (US), Micron Inc. (Japan), Imaging Endpoints LI, LLC (US), Perspectum Ltd. (UK), Pharmtrace Klinische Entwicklung GmbH (Germany), WorldCare Clinical, LLC (US).

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market by Product & Service

Based on product & services, it is segmented into service and software. The service segment accounted for the largest share of the clinical trial imaging market in 2021, mainly owing to the increase in R&D spending and growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market by Modality

Based on modality, it is segmented into computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, positron emission tomography, X-ray, and echocardiography. The computed tomography segment accounted for the largest share. Factors such as the rising number of CROs, increasing R&D spending, and growth in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries drive this market.

