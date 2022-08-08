capnography equipment Market Analysis– Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The global capnography equipment market was valued at 344.0 USD Million and it is anticipated to reach USD 530.3 Million by 2031, growing at a constant rate of 4.4% from 2022-2031.

Global capnography equipment report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on capnography equipment market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Major Players in Global Capnography Equipment Market

The key players comprised in the global capnography equipment market are ZOLL Medical (Asahi Kasei) (Japan), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Edan Instruments, Inc. (China), GE Healthcare (US), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), Welch Allyn (a Hill-Rom company) (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Masimo Corporation (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Mindray Medical (US), Nihon Kohden (Japan), Nonin Medical Inc.(US), Schiller (Switzerland) and Smiths Medical (UK), Avante (US), Bionics (South Korea), BPL Medical Technologies (India), Burtons Medical Equipment, Ltd. (UK), Criticare Technologies, Inc. (US), Diamedica (UK), Infinium Medical (US), SunMed (US), Nidek Medical India (India), ResMed Inc. (US), RMS (India), Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. (China), SLE Ltd. (UK), UTAS Co. (Ukraine), and Zoe Medical (US).

Based on product type, it is segmented into capnometers and capnography accessories & disposables. The capnometers segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The rising adoption of capnography equipment, recommendations for its use in patient monitoring, medical reimbursements for capnography equipment across developed countries, and the rising number of surgical procedures are boosting the growth of the market.

Based on technology, it is segmented into the mainstream, Sidestream, and Microstream. The mainstream capnography segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The advantages associated with mainstream capnography, like the ease of use and the ability to monitor breathing in intubated patients precisely, are likely to boost the growth of this market.

