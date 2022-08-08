Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a method used to amplify a specific region of DNA. PCR is used to generate large quantities of a particular DNA sequence from a small amount of template DNA. PCR is a powerful tool that can be used to detect very small amounts of DNA, as well as to make unlimited copies of a particular DNA sequence.

PCR is carried out in a thermal cycler, which consists of a heating element and a cooling element. The thermal cycler heats and cools the reaction mixture in a specific pattern, allowing the DNA polymerase to extend the DNA strands. The number of cycles of heating and cooling can be varied to generate more or less DNA.

Market Segments

The polymerase chain reaction market report is bifurcated on the basis of type, technology, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, and others. Based on technology, it is analyzed across real-time PCR, traditional PCR, and digital PCR. By end-user, it is categorized into diagnostic centers & hospitals, biotech & pharma companies, academic & research institutions, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The polymerase chain reaction market report includes players such as Abbott, Qiagen, bioMérieux SA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Cytiva, Stilla Technologies, Microsynth AG, JN Medsys, and Danaher Corp.

Key Drivers

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a method used to create many copies of a specific DNA sequence. It is used in a wide range of applications, including diagnostics, forensics, and genetic testing.

The key drivers of the PCR market are the increasing demand for PCR-based diagnostics, the growing demand for PCR-based genetic testing, and the increasing use of PCR in forensics.

The demand for PCR-based diagnostics is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases that can be diagnosed using PCR, such as cancer and HIV/AIDS. The demand for PCR-based genetic testing is driven by the growing awareness of the importance of DNA testing in determining the risk of developing certain diseases.

