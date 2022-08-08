Biosensors Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2022-2031 | Koninklijke Philips N.V., LifeScan, Inc., Nova Biomedical, Molex

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Biosensors report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Biosensors market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Biosensors are devices that use a biological element, such as an enzyme, to detect the presence of a chemical or other substance. The biological element is usually immobilized on a surface, such as the tip of a probe or an electrode, and is in contact with the sample being tested. When the target substance is present, it reacts with the biological element, causing a change in the electrical or optical properties of the biosensor. This change can then be detected and used to quantify the amount of the target substance present.

Biosensors have many potential applications in medicine, environmental monitoring, and security. For example, they can be used to detect bacteria in water supplies or to monitor blood sugar levels in diabetics. Biosensors can also be used to detect explosives, and are being developed for use in homeland security applications.

Market Segments

The biosensors market report is bifurcated on the basis of technology, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of technology, it is segmented into thermal, electrochemical, piezoelectric, and optical. Based on application, it is analyzed across bioreactor, agriculture, environment, and others. By end-user, it is categorized into POC, home diagnostics, research labs, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The biosensors market report includes players such as Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Ercon, Inc., DuPont, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LifeScan, Inc., Nova Biomedical, Molex LLC, and 3M.

Key Drivers

The global biosensors market is driven by the increasing demand for point-of-care (POC) and home-based diagnostics, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, and the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures. Moreover, the increasing adoption of biosensors in the food & beverage industry and the growing demand for wearable biosensors are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for market players in the coming years.

The increasing demand for point-of-care (POC) and home-based diagnostics is the major factor driving the growth of the biosensors market. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, is one of the major factors driving the demand for POC and home-based diagnostics. Biosensors are used in POC and home-based diagnostics for the early detection of diseases. Moreover, the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures is another factor fueling the demand for biosensors.

