Polylactic acid (PLA) Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2022-2031 | COFCO, Danimer Scientific, UNITIKA LTD., Evonik Industries, Toray Industries

Global Polylactic acid (PLA) report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Polylactic acid (PLA) market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Polylactic acid (PLA) is a biodegradable and bioactive thermoplastic derived from renewable resources, such as corn starch, tapioca roots, or sugarcane. PLA can be produced from 100% renewable resources and has a lower carbon footprint than traditional plastics made from fossil fuels. PLA is also compostable, meaning it can be broken down by microorganisms into water and carbon dioxide.

PLA has a wide range of applications, including packaging, food service items, medical devices, and 3D printing filament. It is often used as a replacement for traditional plastics in applications where its biodegradability is an advantage. For example, PLA can be used to make disposable cups, plates, and utensils that will degrade in a commercial composting facility. PLA is also being used increasingly in 3D printing, as it can be extruded at lower temperatures than other thermoplastic filaments.

Market Segments

The polylactic acid market report is bifurcated on the basis of end-user, and region. By end-user, it is categorized into . Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The polylactic acid reaction market report includes players such as Total Corbion PLA, Nature Works LLC, SUPLA, Futerro, COFCO, Danimer Scientific, UNITIKA LTD., Evonik Industries, Toray Industries, Inc., and BASF SE.

Key Drivers

Polylactic acid (PLA) is a biodegradable thermoplastic derived from renewable resources, such as corn starch, tapioca roots, or sugarcane. PLA can be used to produce a wide variety of products, including packaging, films, and fibers.

The key drivers of the PLA market are the increasing demand for sustainable and biodegradable packaging solutions, and the growing popularity of PLA-based 3D printing filaments.

The demand for sustainable packaging is being driven by the increasing awareness of the environmental impact of traditional packaging materials, such as plastic. PLA is a more sustainable alternative to plastic, as it is made from renewable resources and is biodegradable.

The growing popularity of PLA-based 3D printing filaments is also driving the PLA market. PLA is the most commonly used material for 3D printing, due to its ease of use and low cost.

