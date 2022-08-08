Facial recognition Market Analysis– Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Facial recognition report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Facial recognition market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Facial recognition is a technology that can be used to identify individuals from images or videos. This technology can be used for security purposes, such as identifying criminals or verifying the identity of individuals. Facial recognition technology can also be used for non-security purposes, such as finding lost persons or identifying people in photographs.

Facial recognition technology works by comparing an image of a face to a database of known faces. This comparison can be done using different algorithms, but the most common method is to use eigenfaces. Eigenfaces are created by taking a set of facial images and reducing them to a set of key facial features. These key features are then used to create a mathematical representation of a face, which can be used to compare to other faces.

Market Segments

The facial recognition market report is bifurcated on the basis of technology, application, end-use, and region. On the basis of technology, it is segmented into 2D, 3D, facial analytics. Based on application, it is analyzed across emotion recognition, access control, security & surveillance, and others. By end-use, it is categorized into telecom & IT, government, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The facial recognition market report includes players such as Aware, Inc., Ayonix Corporation, Cognitec Systems GmbH, FacePhi, Fujitsu, Gemalto NV, IDEMIA, NEC Corporation, Onfido, and TECH5 SA.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the facial recognition market.

Firstly, the technology is becoming increasingly accurate, with newer algorithms able to detect faces with greater accuracy than ever before. This is leading to increased adoption in a range of applications, from security and law enforcement to retail and consumer electronics.

Secondly, the costs of facial recognition technology are falling, making it more affordable for a wider range of organizations.

Finally, the availability of data is increasing, as more people are sharing images and videos online. This is providing more opportunities for facial recognition technology to be used.

