Laser Marking Machine Market Key Innovators, Industry Leaders and Emerging Players, 2028

Laser Marking Machine Industry Overview

The global laser marking machine market size was valued at USD 2.76 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing adoption of laser marking machines in automation processes for mass manufacturing has positively impacted the market growth. Laser marking systems are ideal for marking logos, bar codes, and matrix codes on almost all types of materials. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the medical sector has witnessed a surge in the demand for laser marking machines and services. There has been a sudden surge in the demand for masks and certain other medical devices used for covid treatment, and the adoption of laser marking machines by the medical product and device manufacturers to mark their brand name and certifications using laser marking. There has also been an excessive demand for COVID-19 testing kits with polypropylene tubes for sample collection. These kits are marked from outside using UV laser for different parameters to ensure that patient identification at any step is not compromised.

The laser marking technology is increasingly being adopted across various industrial verticals due to its cost-effectiveness, product uniqueness, and reliability. Administrations are instigating protocols for permanent marking on various products for proof of identity, traceability, and documentation purposes, especially in the healthcare and defense sectors. Furthermore, the automotive and aerospace industry is widely embracing the technology. In the automotive industry, markers are used for engraving serial numbers on tires without altering the tire structure. Compared to traditional engraving processes, laser marking is considered a versatile alternative for marking a wide range of aircraft parts since it offers high durability.

These engraving systems find extensive applications in the electronic devices industry. Products in the electronics and semiconductor industry are manufactured on a large scale and, hence, require automated marking and engraving procedures. These components are often labeled with a lot of information, which is done with the help of marking machines. For instance, 2D data-matrix codes are engraved on electronic components with the help of Galvo laser marking systems for a fully or semi-automated labeling process. Therefore, companies such as Telesis Technologies, Inc. offer EV4GDS Green Laser System for high-speed marking on electronic components such as microchips, capacitors, and circuit boards.

The growing need for unique device identification and deep engraving during the manufacturing process for the purposes of traceability, inventory control, production flow control, and product quality validation is anticipated to fuel the demand. Markings done through these machines, especially, fiber laser machines, consume less time and do not fade, even with continuous exposure to heat and harsh chemicals. Hence, the growing demand for such machines in the electronics and defense industries is further anticipated to bolster the market growth over the forecast period.

Additionally, the increasing number of stringent government regulations and guidelines for markings on surgical and medical equipment to improve their traceability is also projected to propel the growth of the laser marking machine market. On the other hand, high demand has been observed for personalized leather products, including leather jewelry, purses, and handbags, with customizations such as monogrammed initials and names. Hence, the demand from accessories & apparel industries is projected to propel the growth of engraving technologies such as laser marking systems over the forecast period.

Laser Marking Machine Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global laser marking machine market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Laser Marking Machine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

CO2 Laser

Fiber Laser

Green Laser

UV Laser

YAG Laser

Laser Marking Machine Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Automotive

Aerospace

Machine Tool

Electronics and Microelectronics

Medical

Packaging

Military

Others

Laser Marking Machine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights:

May 2019: TYKMA Electrox announced its collaboration with Cerakote, a provider of thin-film ceramic coating for several applications. The partnership was aimed at providing advanced imaging on products with Cerakote coatings by blending it with the former’s laser marking abilities on a variety of 3D objects.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Laser Marking Machine Industry include

Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd

Telesis Technologies, Inc.

Videojet Technologies, Inc.

Trotec Laser GmbH

Epilog Laser

TYKMA Electrox, Inc.

MECCO

LaserStar Technologies Corporation

Gravotech Marking

Sea Force Co., Ltd.

