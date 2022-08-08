Permanent Magnet Motor Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Rockwell Automation, Johnson Electric, Toshiba

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Permanent Magnet Motor Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A permanent magnet motor is an electric motor that uses permanent magnets to create its magnetic field. This type of motor is typically used in applications where the motor will be running continuously, such as in a fan or pump. Permanent magnet motors are more efficient than other types of electric motors, and they are also smaller and lighter.

Key Trends

Permanent magnet motors are becoming increasingly popular due to their high efficiency and reliability. The key trends in permanent magnet motor technology are:

1. Increased Efficiency: Permanent magnet motors are becoming increasingly efficient, with some models achieving efficiencies of over 90%.

2. Increased Reliability: Permanent magnet motors are also becoming more reliable, with some models having Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) of over 100,000 hours.

Key Drivers

The main drivers of the permanent magnet motor market are the increasing demand for energy-efficient motors, and the need for miniaturization. The demand for energy-efficient motors is driven by the need to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. Permanent magnet motors are more efficient than conventional motors, and thus their adoption is increasing in a variety of applications, such as pumps, fans, and compressors.

Market Segments

By Motor Type

Alternating Current Motors

Direct Current Motors

By Magnet Type

Neodymium

Samarium Cobalt

By Application

Consumer

Medical

Factory Automation

By Region

North America US



Key Players

Rockwell Automation

Johnson Electric

Toshiba

AMETEK

TECO

Dumore

Electrocraft

Cartermotor Company

