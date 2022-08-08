Protective Coatings Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | PPG Industries, AkzoNobel N.V., Sherwin-Williams, Hempel

CITY, Country, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Protective coatings are designed to protect surfaces from corrosion, abrasion, and other types of damage. The most common type of protective coating is paint, which is applied to metal, wood, and concrete surfaces to provide a barrier against the elements. Other types of protective coatings include varnish, lacquer, enamel, and epoxy. These coatings can be applied to both interior and exterior surfaces, and they offer different levels of protection depending on the type of coating and the environment in which it is used.

Key Trends

The key trends in protective coatings technology are the development of new and improved formulations, the use of nanotechnology, and the focus on environmental sustainability. New and improved formulations are being developed to provide better performance in terms of durability, corrosion resistance, and other properties. Nanotechnology is being used to create coatings with improved physical and chemical properties. And, there is a focus on developing coatings that are more environmentally friendly and have a lower impact on human health and the environment.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the protective coatings market include the increasing demand from the construction and automotive industries, the need for corrosion resistance, and the growing preference for eco-friendly coatings. The construction industry is the largest end-user of protective coatings, and the demand is driven by the increasing construction activities worldwide. The automotive industry is the second-largest end-user of protective coatings, and the demand is driven by the need to protect vehicles from corrosion and environmental degradation.

Market Segments:

By Resin type:

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

By Technology:

Solvent based

Water based

By Application:

Abrasion Resistance

Chemical Resistance

By End-use Industry:

Offshore structures/Oil & Gas

Petrochemical

Key Market Players:

PPG Industries

AkzoNobel N.V.

Sherwin-Williams

Hempel

Jotun

Arkema Group

Sika AG

Wacker Chemie AG

