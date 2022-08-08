Western Blotting Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher, Amicon ultra (EMD Millipore Corporation)

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Western Blotting Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Western Blotting Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Western blotting is a method used to detect specific proteins in a sample of tissue. The proteins are first separated by electrophoresis, and then they are transferred to a membrane. The membrane is then incubated with antibodies that bind to the proteins of interest. These antibodies are usually tagged with a marker that can be detected, such as a fluorescent molecule. The proteins that bind to the antibodies will be visible under a microscope, and their position on the membrane can be used to identify them.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in Western blotting technology is the use of more sensitive and specific antibodies. This has led to the development of more sensitive and specific detection methods, such as chemiluminescence.

Other trends include the use of multiplexing to detect multiple proteins simultaneously, and the use of novel detection methods such as fluorescence.

Key Drivers

The Western Blotting market is driven by a number of factors.

First, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and HIV/AIDS is driving demand for Western Blotting as a diagnostic tool.

Second, the increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies engaged in research and development activities is also driving demand for Western Blotting.

Market Segments:

By Technology

Instruments

Consumables

By Application

Biomedical & Biochemical Research

Disease Diagnostics

Agriculture

By Region

North America The U.S.

Europe Germany



Key Market Players:

Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc.

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher

Amicon ultra (EMD Millipore Corporation)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Li-Cor, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

