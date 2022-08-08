Propylene Oxide Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | Dow Inc., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, BASF SE

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Propylene Oxide Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Propylene Oxide Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Propylene oxide is a flammable, colorless, and a highly reactive organic compound. It is used as an intermediate in the production of polyurethanes, propylene glycol, and other chemicals. It is also used as a fumigant and has been used as a fuel. Propylene oxide is a health hazard, and exposure to high concentrations can cause central nervous system damage.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20545/

Key Trends

Propylene oxide is a highly versatile chemical compound with a wide range of applications in the production of polymers, solvents, and other chemicals. The propylene oxide market is expected to grow at a moderate pace in the coming years, owing to the growing demand from the Asia-Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for propylene oxide, accounting for more than 50% of the global demand. The region is expected to witness the highest growth in the coming years, owing to the growing demand from the end-use industries, such as construction, automotive, and electronics.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the propylene oxide market are the increasing demand for polyurethane foams, coatings, and adhesives, and the growing demand for propylene oxide in the Asia-Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for propylene oxide, followed by North America and Europe. The demand for propylene oxide in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate due to the growing demand for propylene oxide in the region.

Market Segments:

By Application

Polyether Polyols

Propylene Glycol

By Production Process

Chlorohydrin Process

Styrene Monomer Process

By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Building & Construction

By Region

North America The U.S.



Get A Customized Scope to Match Your Need Ask an Expert – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20545

Key Market Players:

Dow Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

BASF SE

SKC Company

AGC Inc.

Repsol

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700