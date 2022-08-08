Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | Sika AG, Fosroc International Ltd., MBCC, Mapei S.p.A

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Concrete Repair Mortars Marketv. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Concrete repair mortars are specialized mixtures of hydraulic cement, aggregates, and other ingredients that are used to repair cracks and other damage in concrete. While there are many different types of concrete repair mortars on the market, they all share some common ingredients and characteristics.

Key Trends

Concrete repair mortars are a key technology in the construction industry, enabling the repair and restoration of concrete structures. There are a number of key trends in the development of concrete repair mortars, which are driven by the need for more effective and durable repairs, and the desire to minimize the impact of repairs on the environment and on the surrounding structures.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Concrete Repair Mortars market are the increase in construction activities and the need for repair and maintenance of concrete structures. The construction industry is growing at a rapid pace globally and this is resulting in an increased demand for concrete repair mortars. The other key driver for this market is the need for repair and maintenance of concrete structures due to the wear and tear of these structures.

Market Segments:

By type:

Polymer modified cementitious mortars

Epoxy based mortars

By end-use industry:

Buildings & carparks

Road infrastructure

By grade:

Structural

Non Structural

By region:

North America The U.S.



Key Market Players:

Sika AG

Fosroc International Ltd.

MBCC

Mapei S.p.A

Saint-Gobain Weber S.A

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Remmers Baustofftechnik GmbH

Flexcrete Technologies Ltd.

The Euclid Chemical Co.

