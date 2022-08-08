Electric Trucks Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031 | BYD, Daimler, AG AB Volvo, PACCAR

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Electric Trucks Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Electric Trucks Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Electric trucks are battery-powered vehicles that use electric motors to power their wheels. These trucks are emissions-free and are becoming increasingly popular as a means of reducing pollution and saving money on fuel costs. Electric trucks are typically more expensive than their traditional counterparts, but they offer many benefits that make them worth the extra cost.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in electric trucks technology. One is the development of more powerful and efficient batteries. This is important because electric trucks need to be able to store enough energy to travel long distances. Another trend is the development of charging infrastructure. This is important because electric trucks need to be able to recharge their batteries quickly and easily. Finally, there is a trend towards autonomous operation. This is important because it could potentially reduce the need for drivers, which would make electric trucks more cost-effective.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of electric trucks market are the government regulations, the need for energy-efficient vehicles, and the declining cost of batteries. The government regulations are the main driver for the electric trucks market. The government is imposing stricter emission standards and is offering incentives for the adoption of electric vehicles. The need for energy-efficient vehicles is another driver for the electric trucks market. The traditional trucks are heavy and consume a lot of fuel. The electric trucks are lightweight and consume less energy. The declining cost of batteries is also a driver for the electric trucks market. The batteries are the most expensive component of electric vehicles. However, the prices of batteries are falling due to the advancements in technology.

Key Market Segments

By Propulsion Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By Type

Light Duty Trucks

Medium Duty Trucks

By Range

Upto 150 Miles

151-300 Miles

By End-User

Last Mile Delivery

Long Haul Transportation

Key Market Players

BYD

Daimler AG

AB Volvo

PACCAR

Scania AB

Tata Motors

Workhorse

Man SE

