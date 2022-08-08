Unified Communication and Collaboration Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031 | AT&T, Avaya Inc., Aastra, Orange S.A.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Unified Communication and Collaboration Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Unified Communication and Collaboration Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) is an industry term for the integration of real-time communication services such as instant messaging, presence information, telephony, video conferencing, data sharing and collaboration into a single user interface.

Key Trends

The key trends in Unified Communication and Collaboration technology are:

1. The move to cloud-based solutions: More and more businesses are moving to cloud-based solutions for their UC&C needs, as this offers greater flexibility and scalability.

2. The rise of artificial intelligence: AI is increasingly being used to power UC&C solutions, providing features such as automatic transcription and translation of meetings.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the unified communications and collaboration market are the need for real-time communication and collaboration, the need for better communication and collaboration tools, and the need for more flexible and mobile communication and collaboration. The need for real-time communication and collaboration is driven by the need for businesses to be able to communicate and collaborate in real time. This is especially important in today’s business environment where businesses are constantly trying to keep up with the ever-changing landscape.

Key Market Segments

By Type

UCaaS

IP Telephony

Video Conferencing Systems

By Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Public Cloud



By End-User

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

By Region

North America

Key Market Players

AT&T

Avaya Inc.

Aastra

Orange S.A.

Starblue

Verizon Communications Inc.

BT

Dialpad

Microsoft Corporation

