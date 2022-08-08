Network as a Service Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., IBM Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Network as a Service Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Network as a Service Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Network as a Service (NaaS) is a type of cloud computing service that delivers network-based services to customers. NaaS providers offer a variety of network-based services, such as virtual private networks (VPNs), virtual LANs (VLANs), and other services that can be delivered over a network. Customers can subscribe to NaaS services and pay for them on a pay-as-you-go basis. NaaS is a flexible and cost-effective way for organizations to outsource their network infrastructure and services.

Key Trends

The key trends in Network as a Service technology are:

1. Increased Flexibility: Network as a Service provides organizations with increased flexibility when it comes to configuring and managing their network infrastructure. This includes the ability to dynamically scale network resources up or down as needed and to quickly adapt to changes in network traffic patterns.

2. Improved Efficiency: Network as a Service can help organizations improve their overall network efficiency by reducing the need for dedicated hardware and network management staff. By consolidating network resources into a single, cloud-based platform, organizations can reduce both their upfront capital costs and their ongoing operational expenses.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the Network as a Service market. Firstly, the increasing demand for on-demand networking services is driving the growth of the market. Secondly, the need for cost-effective and flexible networking solutions is another key driver of the Network as a Service market. Additionally, the increasing adoption of cloud-based services is also fueling the growth of the Network as a Service market.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Local Area Network And Wireless Local Area Network

Wide Area Network

Communication and Collaboration

Based on Application:

Virtual Private Network

Cloud And SaaS Connectivity

Bandwidth On Demand

Multi-Brach Connectivity

Based on End User:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare

Education

Others

By Region

North America

Key Players

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

IBM Corporation

NEC Corporation

VMware Inc.

Aryaka Networks, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Alcatel Lucent S.A

