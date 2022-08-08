Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031 | Armacell, Inoac Corporation, JSP

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Polyethylene (PE) foams are a type of plastic that is made from a polymer of ethylene. They are often used as insulation or as a cushioning material. PE foams are available in a variety of densities and can be made with or without a skin.

Key Trends

The key trends in PE foam technology are:

1. Increased use of recycled and recyclable materials: Recycled PE foam is becoming increasingly popular as a way to reduce environmental impact and save costs. Recyclable PE foam can be used to create new PE foam products, or it can be recycled into other products such as carpet padding or packaging materials.

2. Improved performance: PE foams are constantly being improved to offer better performance in terms of insulation, cushioning, and durability. New formulations and manufacturing processes are resulting in PE foams that are lighter, stronger, and more resistant to environmental degradation.

Key Drivers

The main drivers of the polyethylene foams market are the ever-increasing demand from the packaging and construction industries, as well as the need for more energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly insulation materials. The packaging industry is the largest consumer of polyethylene foams, accounting for more than half of the total demand. Within the packaging sector, polyethylene foams are used in a variety of applications, such as cushioning, void-fill, and surface protection. The construction industry is the second-largest consumer of polyethylene foams, with the material being used extensively in insulation applications.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Polyurethane (PU) Foam

Polyethylene (PE) Foam

Polypropylene (PP) Foam

By Application

Furniture and Bedding

Transportation and Packaging

By Region

North America U.S.



Key Players

Armacell

Inoac Corporation

JSP

PAR Group

Sealed Air Corporation

The DOW Chemical Company

Thermotec

Trecolan GmbH

