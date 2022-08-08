Offshore Support Vessel Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | Bourbon, Grupo CBO, Gulfmark

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Offshore Support Vessel Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Offshore Support Vessel Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An offshore support vessel (OSV) is a type of ship that is used to provide logistic and supply support to offshore oil and gas platforms. These vessels are typically equipped with cranes, winches, and other heavy-duty machinery that is used to transport supplies and personnel to and from the offshore platform. OSVs can also be used for other purposes such as environmental monitoring, search and rescue, and disaster relief.

Key Trends

Offshore support vessel (OSV) technology is constantly evolving in order to meet the demands of the oil and gas industry. The most significant trend in OSV technology is the move towards larger and more sophisticated vessels. This is being driven by the need for increased capacity and performance in order to support the ever-growing offshore oil and gas industry. Larger vessels are able to carry more cargo and fuel and have the ability to stay at sea for longer periods of time. They are also equipped with more advanced technologies, such as dynamic positioning systems, which allow them to maintain a constant position in rough seas.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the offshore support vessel market are the increasing exploration and production activities in the offshore oil and gas industry, the need for cost-effective and efficient transportation of goods and personnel to offshore oil and gas fields, and the increasing demand for environmental friendly and fuel efficient vessels. The offshore oil and gas industry is undergoing a period of rapid expansion, driven by the increasing demand for energy and the need to find new sources of oil and gas. This has led to an increase in exploration and production activities in the offshore oil and gas industry, which in turn is driving the demand for offshore support vessels.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Anchor Handling Towing Supply Vessel

Platform Supply Vessel

Fast Supply Intervention Vessel

By Water Depth:

Shallow Water

Deepwater

Breakup by Fuel:

Fuel Oil

LNG

By Service Type:

Technical Services

Inspection & Survey

By Application:

Oil and Gas

Key Players

Bourbon

Grupo CBO

Gulfmark

Havila

Maersk

Seacor Marine

SIEM Offshore

Solstad

