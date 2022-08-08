Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Accuride Corp, ALCAR HOLDING GMBH, BORBET GmbH

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Aluminum alloy wheels are made from a mixture of aluminum and other metals, typically magnesium, copper, or zinc. They offer several advantages over steel wheels, including being lighter in weight, which can improve fuel economy, as well as being more resistant to corrosion. While they are more expensive than steel wheels, they offer a number of benefits that make them worth the investment.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in aluminum alloy wheels technology include the development of lighter-weight wheels, the use of alternative materials such as carbon fiber, and the adoption of new manufacturing processes such as 3D printing. Lighter weight wheels are being developed in order to improve fuel economy and reduce emissions. Carbon fiber is being used in the construction of some alloy wheels in order to further reduce weight.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the aluminum alloy wheels market are the growing demand for aluminum alloy wheels from the automotive industry and the need for fuel-efficient vehicles. The automotive industry is the largest end-user of aluminum alloy wheels. The growth of the automotive industry, especially in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, is expected to drive the aluminum alloy wheels market. The rising fuel prices and the need for fuel-efficient vehicles are the other key drivers of the aluminum alloy wheels market.

Market Segments

By Finishing Type Polished Alloy Wheel Two-toned Alloy Wheel Others

By Application Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles



By Region North America The U.S. Canada



Key Players

Accuride Corp

ALCAR HOLDING GMBH

BORBET GmbH

Central Motor Wheel of America Inc,

CITIC Ltd

CMS Group

ENKEI WHEELS (INDIA) LTD

