N-Propanol Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Royal Dutch Shell Plc, The Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Global N-Propanol Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on N-Propanol Market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

N-Propanol is an organic compound with the chemical formula C3H8O. It is a clear, colorless liquid with a characteristic odor. It is a volatile, flammable, and slightly toxic compound. N-Propanol is used as a solvent, antifreeze, and cleaning agent. It is also used in the manufacture of plastics, resins, and explosives.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in N-Propanol technology. One is the move towards more sustainable production methods. This can be done through the use of renewable feedstocks, such as biomass, or through the use of more efficient production processes that generate less waste.

Another trend is the development of new applications for N-Propanol. This includes its use as a solvent in various industries, as well as its use as an additive in fuel and lubricants.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of N-Propanol market are its low toxicity, low flammability, and high solvency. Additionally, N-Propanol is a clear, colorless liquid with a slightly sweet odor. It is miscible with water and has a boiling point of 97.2°C and a freezing point of -88.6°C. N-Propanol is used in a variety of applications including as a solvent, in the production of plastics, as ifreeze, and in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries.

Market Segments

By Type:

Isopropanol

N-Propanol

By Application:

Direct Solvent

Chemical Intermediate

Household and Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada



Key Players

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

The Dow Chemical Company

ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Sasol Limited

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc

