Smart Shelves Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | Intel, Happiest Minds, PCCW Solutions

Smart Shelves are shelves that are equipped with sensors and connected to the internet. These shelves are able to track the items that are placed on them, as well as the movement of those items. This information can be used to help store owners better understand their inventory and how it is being used. Additionally, smart shelves can also be used to send alerts to staff members when items are running low or need to be replenished.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in Smart Shelves technology include the following:

1. The use of smart shelves can help to improve inventory management and accuracy.

2. Smart shelves can help to reduce labor costs associated with traditional methods of inventory management.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Smart Shelves market are its benefits over traditional shelves, such as its ability to provide real-time data on inventory levels, its ability to automate the restocking process, and its ability to improve customer satisfaction levels. Smart Shelves also have the potential to reduce costs associated with inventory management and shrinkage, as well as improve sales productivity.

Market Segments

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Enterprise Size

Small Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Application

Planogram Management

Inventory Management

By Region

North America US



Key Players

Intel

Happiest Minds

PCCW Solutions

Honeywell Inc

Huawei Technologies

Software AG

Tronitag

TraxRetail

