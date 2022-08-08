Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share : Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Growth Forecasts to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Automotive Wiring Harness Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An automotive wiring harness is a system of wires and other components that connects electrical devices and components in a vehicle. The harnesses are made up of individual wires that are wrapped in insulation and bundled together into a single unit. The harnesses are then routed through the vehicle to the various devices and components that they need to power. The automotive wiring harness is an essential part of any vehicle, and helps to keep the electrical system organized and functioning properly.

Key Players

Aptiv PLC

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

Lear Corporation

Leoni AG

Nexans Auto electric

Key Trends

The automotive industry is facing a number of challenges when it comes to wiring harnesses. The trend is towards smaller, more efficient vehicles, and this means that the wiring harnesses need to be smaller and more efficient as well. There is also a trend towards more electric vehicles, and this means that the wiring harnesses need to be able to handle the higher voltages and currents associated with electric vehicles. Finally, there is a trend towards more autonomous vehicles, and this means that the wiring harnesses need to be able to handle the increased data demands of these vehicles.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the automotive wiring harness market include the increasing demand for vehicles, the need for better and more efficient electrical systems in vehicles, and the increasing complexity of vehicles.

Market Segments

By Material

Copper

Aluminum

Others

By Propulsion

ICE Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Vehicles

By Vehicle Type

Two Wheeler

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Voltage

Low Voltage

High Voltage

By Application

Body & Lighting

Engine

HVAC

Chassis

Dashboard & Cabin

Others

