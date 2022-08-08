Smart Appliances Market Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Smart Appliances Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Smart appliances are devices that can be controlled remotely using a smartphone or other mobile device. They typically connect to the internet via Wi-Fi and can be controlled using an app.

Some common examples of smart appliances include thermostats, light bulbs, and security cameras. These devices can be used to automate tasks and make your life more convenient. For instance, you can use a smart thermostat to automatically adjust the temperature based on your schedule, or you can use a smart light bulb to turn on the lights when you get home from work.

Key Players

  • General Electric Company
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Electrolux AB
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

Key Trends

Smart appliances are a rapidly growing trend in the home appliance industry. More and more consumers are looking for appliances that can connect to the internet and be controlled remotely. There are a number of reasons for this trend, but the most important one is the convenience factor.

Another reason for the popularity of smart appliances is the energy savings they can offer. Many smart appliances come with energy-saving features that can help reduce your electricity bill. For example, some washers and dryers can automatically adjust their settings to use less energy when there’s a lower demand for electricity.

Finally, smart appliances can offer added safety features that can give you peace of mind. For example, some ovens come with an automatic shut-off feature that kicks in if they haven’t been used in a while.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the smart appliances market.

  • The increasing adoption of the Internet of Things is leading to a growing number of devices and appliances being connected to the internet, which is driving demand for smart appliances.
  • The increasing focus on energy efficiency is prompting consumers to seek out appliances that can help them reduce their energy consumption.
  • The rise of the sharing economy is leading to a growing number of people renting out their homes or apartments on platforms such as Airbnb, and smart appliances can make these properties more attractive to potential guests.

Market Segments

By Product Type

  • Washing machine
  • Refrigerator
  • Dishwasher
  • Air conditioner
  • Others

By Technology

  • Wi-Fi
  • Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
  • Cellular technology
  • ZigBee
  • Bluetooth
  • Others

Buy your copy now:

