Phenolic Resin Market Research report 2022: Boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics, trends, Market Scope and Market Size Estimation, Forecast to 2031

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services "Phenolic Resin Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031".

A phenolic resin is a type of synthetic thermosetting plastic material made by the reaction of phenol or substituted phenol with formaldehyde. Phenolic resins are used in a wide range of applications, including electrical and insulation, laminates, coatings, and adhesives.

Phenolic resins are used in a wide range of applications due to their unique properties. They are resistant to heat and chemicals, making them ideal for use in the electrical and chemical industries. They are also strong and durable, making them suitable for use in construction and transportation. In addition, phenolic resins are often used in the manufacturing of adhesives, coatings, and laminates.

Key Players

Bakelite Synthetics

Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited

SI Group Inc.

Jinan Shengquan Group Share Holding Co.,Ltd.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

BASF SE

Dow Chemical

Huntsman

Key Trends

There are three key trends in Phenolic Resin technology:

The development of new and improved resins.

The development of new and improved manufacturing processes.

The development of new and improved applications.

Key Drivers

The phenolic resin market is primarily driven by the growing demand for laminates and composites in the construction and automotive industries. Phenolic resins are used in the production of laminates and composites due to their superior properties such as high heat resistance, high mechanical strength, and good dimensional stability. The automotive industry is another major consumer of phenolic resins, as they are used in the production of brake pads, engine parts, and other components.

Market Segments

By Type

Resol

Novolac

Others

By Application

Wood Adhesives

Laminates

Foundry & Moldings

Paper Impregnation

Coatings

Insulations

Others

