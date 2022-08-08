Phenolic Resin Market Research report 2022: Boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics, trends, Market Scope and Market Size Estimation, Forecast to 2031

Posted on 2022-08-08 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Phenolic Resin Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A phenolic resin is a type of synthetic thermosetting plastic material made by the reaction of phenol or substituted phenol with formaldehyde. Phenolic resins are used in a wide range of applications, including electrical and insulation, laminates, coatings, and adhesives.

Phenolic resins are used in a wide range of applications due to their unique properties. They are resistant to heat and chemicals, making them ideal for use in the electrical and chemical industries. They are also strong and durable, making them suitable for use in construction and transportation. In addition, phenolic resins are often used in the manufacturing of adhesives, coatings, and laminates.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20217/

Key Players

  • Bakelite Synthetics
  • Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited
  • SI Group Inc.
  • Jinan Shengquan Group Share Holding Co.,Ltd.
  • Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • Dow Chemical
  • Huntsman

Key Trends

There are three key trends in Phenolic Resin technology:

  • The development of new and improved resins.
  • The development of new and improved manufacturing processes.
  • The development of new and improved applications.

Key Drivers

The phenolic resin market is primarily driven by the growing demand for laminates and composites in the construction and automotive industries. Phenolic resins are used in the production of laminates and composites due to their superior properties such as high heat resistance, high mechanical strength, and good dimensional stability. The automotive industry is another major consumer of phenolic resins, as they are used in the production of brake pads, engine parts, and other components.

Get Customized report as per your requirements – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20217/

Market Segments

By Type

  • Resol
  • Novolac
  • Others

By Application

  • Wood Adhesives
  • Laminates
  • Foundry & Moldings
  • Paper Impregnation
  • Coatings
  • Insulations
  • Others

Reasons to buy Phenolic Resin Market Report:

  • Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges
  • Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest
  • Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses
  • Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market
  • Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market 

Buy your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS20217/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

  • 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions
  • In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements
  • Free consultation with lead analyst of the report
  • Excel data pack included with all report purchases
  • Robust and transparent research methodology

 About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust &amp; transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:
Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution