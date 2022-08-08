Global Airport Firefighting Trucks Market Size Trend Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue – 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Global Airport Firefighting Trucks Market size was $1.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $1.9 billion in 2031, growing at a rate of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Airport Firefighting Trucks are trucks used at airports to combat fire and for rescue operations. As compared to municipal trucks, these vehicles have far more restricted access to adjoining water provisions from fire hydrants. Hence, they have to hold their water supply with the vehicle. In addition, there are three main fire suppressants an ARFF vehicle can carry: dry chemicals, water, and firefighting foam.

Major Players of the Global Airport Firefighting Trucks Market

The global airport firefighting trucks market report includes players such as E One, Kronenburg, Magirus Group, Morita Group, NAFFCO, Oshkosh Corporation, Rosenbauer International, Simon Carmichael International, Volkan, and Ziegler.

Further, prominent players in the market are adopting collaboration as their key developmental strategy in order to improve their product offerings. For instance, recently, in November 2021, the new “smart truck” technology of IDEX Fire &Safety was presented by Microsoft in a case study and video. This is made by IDEX Fire & Safety in partnership with REV, producer of the highly-rated E-ONE Fire & rescue vehicles. This new system is integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT), and observes emergency vehicles – from their engines to their valves &pumps.

Market Trends & Drivers

There has been an increase in the demand for fire safety amongst the developed countries such as the U.S., Germany, Austria, and the UK among others. In addition, the need for advanced firefighting and rescue equipment is expected to augment the airport firefighting trucks market growth. Besides, increasing standards for fire safety by governments of different countries globally are anticipated to aid the growth of the airport firefighting trucks market.

The major function of airport firefighting trucks comprises transportation of firefighters at airports where fire accident has occurred and quenching the fire with some chemical composition or water. Besides, government departments globally have made it mandatory to employ these vehicles at airports for rescue operations and medical emergency services. Further, technological improvements and product innovation in the field of airport firefighting trucks have reduced the fatality rate at airport fire-related events. This, in turn, is providing remunerative opportunities to the market players.

Global Airport Firefighting Trucks Market Segmentation

The report analyses the airport firefighting trucks market based on type, application, and region.

Global Airport Firefighting Trucks Market By Type

Based on type, the global airport firefighting trucks market has been bifurcated into four-wheel drive, six-wheel drive, and eight-wheel drive vehicles. In 2021, the six-wheel-drive segment was the highest revenue generator, and the eight-wheel drive segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the study period. The six-wheel-drive segment held the biggest market share due to its growing adoption by civil as well as military airports. This is attributed to high performance and capability to perform efficiently in all working environments.

Global Airport Firefighting Trucks Market By Application

Based on application, the market is fragmented into civil airports and military airports. In 2021, the civil airport segment generated the highest revenue, and it is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the study period. The presence of a large number of civil airports globally along with the rise in renovation & up-gradation of these airports is expected to lead to the growth of the airport firefighting trucks market for civil airports.

Geographical Analysis of Global Airport Firefighting Trucks Market

Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Amongst these, North America was the dominant market in 2021. Besides, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the study period. North America along with Europe is anticipated to grow at a moderate pace. In contrast, emerging regions such as Latin America and the Asia-Pacific are projected to exhibit at a faster rate and will contribute significant revenues to the global airport firefighting trucks market in the near future. The high manufacturing capacity of airport firefighting trucks in the Asia-Pacific, especially in China, is driving the growth of the market. Throughout the study period, prominent players are anticipated to witness remunerative opportunities in several nations of the Middle East and Africa. This is attributed to the growing demand from firefighting departments in these regions.

