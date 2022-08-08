Clinical Trial Management System Market Analysis Industry Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Clinical Trial Management System Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A clinical trial management system (CTMS) is a software application used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to manage the operational aspects of clinical trials. A CTMS typically includes modules for clinical trial budgeting and forecasting, clinical trial site management, clinical trial patient recruitment, and clinical trial data management.

Key Market Players

  • Oracle Corporation
  • Merge Healthcare Incorporated
  • Medidata Solutions Inc.
  • PAREXEL International Corporation
  • BioClinica
  • MedNet Solutions, Inc.

Key Trends

The key trends in the CTMS market are the use of more modern user interface (UI) designs and the adoption of cloud-based architectures in the clinical trial management system. In addition, CTMS systems are becoming more data-driven. This means that they collect and analyzes large amounts of data more effectively. This data can then be used to improve the efficiency and accuracy of clinical trials. Further, CTMS systems are becoming more collaborative. This can be attributed to the use of social media and other collaboration tools within CTMS systems. This allows for better communication and coordination between different team members involved in a clinical trial. Moreover, CTMS systems are becoming more mobile. This means that they can be accessed and used on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. This is very beneficial for those who need to be able to access their CTMS system while on the go. Finally, CTMS systems are becoming more affordable. This is attributed to the use of cloud-based architectures and the development of more affordable CTMS solutions. This is making CTMS systems more accessible to a wider range of organizations.

Key Drivers

The major drivers of the CTMS market are the rising number of clinical trials being conducted globally, the need for efficient management of these trials, and the stringent regulations governing clinical trials. In addition, the number of clinical trials being conducted globally has been on the rise in recent years. This is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for new and better treatments, and the availability of funding. Further, the need for efficient management of clinical trials has also been a key driver of the CTMS market. Clinical trials are complex and require the coordination of a large number of activities, including patient recruitment, scheduling, data collection, and analysis. This can be a challenge for sponsors and investigators, who must ensure that all activities are carried out according to the protocol and that data is collected accurately. A CTMS can help to streamline the clinical trial process by providing a central repository for trial data, automating tasks, and generating reports.

Key Market Segments

  • By Delivery Mode
    • On-Premise
    • Cloud-Based
  • By Component
    • Software
    • Services
  • By End-User Industry
    • Pharmaceutical
    • Contract Research Organization
    • Others

