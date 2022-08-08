Automotive Camera Market Report Forecast 2022-2031 | Size, Share, Industry Revenue, Demand & Applications, Business Opportunities with Covid-19 Impact, Revenue Growth Status

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Automotive Camera Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An automotive camera is a type of camera that is typically used in vehicles for the purpose of recording images or videos. There are various types of automotive cameras available in the market, which can be used for different purposes such as recording traffic violations, capturing scenic beauty while driving, or recording any incidents that occur while driving.

Some of the popular types of automotive cameras include dash cams, helmet cams, and rear-view cams. Dash cams are usually mounted on the dashboard of the vehicle and are used to record the view through the windshield. Helmet cams are mounted on the helmet of the driver or any other occupants of the vehicle and are used to record the view from their perspective. Rear-view cams are usually mounted on the rear of the vehicle and are used to record the view behind the vehicle.

Key Market Players

Automation Engineering Inc.

Aptiv PLC

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

OmniVision Technologies

Magna International Inc.

Key Trends

The key trends in automotive camera technology are:

1. Increasing demand for safety features: With the increasing number of accidents and fatalities on the road, the demand for safety features in vehicles is increasing. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the automotive camera technology market.

2. Stringent government regulations: Government regulations for vehicle safety are becoming more stringent. This is another factor driving the growth of the automotive camera technology market.

4. Increasing adoption of ADAS: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are becoming more popular, as they offer various safety features, such as lane departure warning, blind spot detection, and automatic braking. This is expected to drive the growth of the automotive camera technology market.

5. Increasing production of vehicles: The production of vehicles is increasing globally, due to the increasing demand from consumers. This is expected to drive the growth of the automotive camera technology market.

Key Drivers

The global automotive camera market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the rising demand for luxury vehicles are the key drivers for the market.

ADAS are systems that help drivers in various tasks such as parking, lane changing, and collision avoidance. These systems use sensors and cameras to detect the surroundings of the vehicle and provide information to the driver. The increasing demand for safety features in vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the automotive camera market.

Key Market Segments

By Technology Thermal Camera Digital Camera Infrared Camera

By Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles

By Application Park Assist System Lane Departure Warning System Adaptive Cruise Control System Driver Monitoring System Others



