Automotive HUD Market Size, Demand, Growth, COVID 19 Impact Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2031

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services "Automotive HUD Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031".

Automotive HUD (Head-Up Display) technology projects information onto the windshield of a vehicle, in the driver’s line of sight. This allows the driver to see important information without taking their eyes off the road.

HUDs have been used in military aircraft for decades, and the technology has been slowly trickling down to consumer vehicles. HUDs are now available in a handful of high-end cars, and the trend is expected to continue as the technology becomes more affordable.

Key Players

Robert Bosch

Continental

Denso

Visteon

Nippon Seiki

Panasonic

Key Trends and Drivers

Some of the key trends in the automotive HUD market are:

Increasing demand for luxury and premium cars: With the increasing disposable incomes of people, there is a growing demand for luxury and premium cars. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the automotive HUD market.

Technological advancements: With the advancement of technology, there has been a rise in the demand for technologically advanced cars. HUDs are one of the most sought-after features in cars.

Increasing safety concerns: With the increasing number of accidents, there is a growing concern for safety. HUDs help in reducing the chances of accidents by providing information to the driver in real-time.

Stringent government regulations: HUDs are mandated by some of the governments across the globe in order to improve road safety. This is one of the major factors propelling the growth of the automotive HUD market.

Market Segments

By Technology

Conventional HUD

Augmented Reality HUD

By HUD Type

Combiner HUD

Windshield HUD

By Dimension Type

2-D HUD

3-D HUD

By Passenger Class

Economy Cars

Mid-segment Cars

Luxury Cars

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Level of Autonomy

Non-autonomous

Semi-autonomous

Autonomous

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

