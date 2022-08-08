Video Surveillance Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size estimation by 2031

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Video Surveillance Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031". Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Video surveillance technology is constantly evolving, with new features and capabilities being added all the time. Some of the most popular and innovative video surveillance technologies currently available on the market are:

IP Cameras: IP, or Internet Protocol, cameras are the latest and greatest in video surveillance technology. These cameras transmit video data over a network, allowing for remote viewing and recording. IP cameras are ideal for large surveillance systems, as they can be easily integrated into existing network infrastructure.

HD Cameras: HD, or high definition, cameras offer significantly higher image quality than standard definition cameras. HD cameras are perfect for applications where image quality is of paramount importance, such as facial recognition or license plate capture.

Key Players

  • Hikvision
  • Dahua Technology
  • Axis Communications
  • Bosch Security and Safety Systems
  • Avigilon
  • Teledyne FLIR

Key Trends and Drivers

The main drivers for the growth of the video surveillance market are the increasing security concerns of businesses and individuals, the falling cost of cameras and storage, and the advances in video analytics.

Some of the key trends in the video surveillance market include:

  • The increasing use of IP cameras.
  • The growth of cloud-based storage and services.
  • The development of new video analytics technologies.
  • The rise of body-worn cameras.
  • The growth of the DIY/home security market.

Market Segments

By System Type

  • Analog Surveillance
  • IP Surveillance
  • Hybrid Surveillance

By Component

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

By Application

  • Commercial
  • Military & Defense
  • Infrastructure
  • Residential
  • Others

By Enterprise Size

  • Small Scale Enterprise
  • Medium Scale Enterprise
  • Large Scale Enterprise

Express Press Release Distribution