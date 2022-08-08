Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security is the protection of industrial control systems against unauthorized access, use, disclosure, interception, or destruction. ICS security includes the physical security of the devices and networks as well as the logical security of the data and applications.

Key Players

  • ABB
  • Fortinet
  • Honeywell
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Fireeye
  • DarkTrace
  • Schneider Electric

Key Trends and Drivers

The major drivers for this market are the increasing number of cyber-attacks on ICS and the need to ensure the safety of critical infrastructure.

Some of the key trends in the ICS security market are:

  • The increasing adoption of cloud-based ICS security solutions
  • The growing need for real-time monitoring and detection of threats
  • The increasing focus on the development of advanced security technologies
  • The growing need for ICS security training and awareness programs

Market Segments

By Component

  • Solution
  • Services

By Solution

  • Anti-malware/Antivirus
  • DDoS Mitigation
  • Encryption
  • Firewall
  • IAM
  • IDS/IPS
  • Security and vulnerability management
  • Security Configuration management
  • SIEM
  • Others

By Security Type

  • Network security
  • Endpoint Security
  • Application Security
  • Database security

By Vertical

  • Automotive
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Energy and Utility
  • Transportation Systems
  • Manufacturing
  • Others



 About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust &amp; transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:
Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1-833-761-1700

