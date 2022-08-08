Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security is the protection of industrial control systems against unauthorized access, use, disclosure, interception, or destruction. ICS security includes the physical security of the devices and networks as well as the logical security of the data and applications.

Key Players

ABB

Fortinet

Honeywell

Palo Alto Networks

Fireeye

DarkTrace

Schneider Electric

Key Trends and Drivers

The major drivers for this market are the increasing number of cyber-attacks on ICS and the need to ensure the safety of critical infrastructure.

Some of the key trends in the ICS security market are:

The increasing adoption of cloud-based ICS security solutions

The growing need for real-time monitoring and detection of threats

The increasing focus on the development of advanced security technologies

The growing need for ICS security training and awareness programs

Market Segments

By Component

Solution

Services

By Solution

Anti-malware/Antivirus

DDoS Mitigation

Encryption

Firewall

IAM

IDS/IPS

Security and vulnerability management

Security Configuration management

SIEM

Others

By Security Type

Network security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Database security

By Vertical

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Energy and Utility

Transportation Systems

Manufacturing

Others

