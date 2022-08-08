Wastewater Treatment Services Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Wastewater Treatment Services Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Wastewater Treatment services are designed to remove pollutants from sewage or industrial effluent, making it safe to return to the environment. The main processes used in wastewater treatment are:

1. Screening: This is the first step in treatment, where large objects are removed from the sewage.

2. Sedimentation: This is where heavier particles settle to the bottom of the tank, while lighter particles float to the top.

3. Filtration: This is where the sewage is passed through a filter to remove smaller particles.

4. Disinfection: This is the final step, where the sewage is treated with chlorine or ultraviolet light to kill any remaining bacteria.

Key Players

Aquatech International LLC

SUEZ

Xylem

Evoqua Water Technologies

Thermax

Key Trends and Drivers

One of the key trends in the wastewater treatment services market is the increasing focus on the development of new and innovative technologies that can help to improve the efficiency of wastewater treatment processes. This is being driven by the need to reduce the costs associated with wastewater treatment and to improve the quality of treated effluent.

Another key trend is the increasing use of wastewater treatment services to meet the needs of industries such as the food and beverage, pharmaceutical and petrochemical industries. This is due to the fact that these industries have a need for high-quality effluent that meets stringent environmental regulations.

Market Segments

By Type

Design & Engineering consultation

Building & Installation

Operation & Process Control

Maintenance & Repair

By End-User

Industrial

Municipal

