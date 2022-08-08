Video Analytics Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Video Analytics Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Video analytics is the technology used to extract information from video data. It can be used to track objects, people, and events. It can also be used to monitor behavior, and to detect and diagnose problems. Video analytics can be used to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of security, surveillance, and other video-based systems.

Key Players

Avigilon

Axis Communications

Cisco

Honeywell

Agent Vi

Allgovision

Aventura Systems

Key Trends and Drivers

The major drivers for the growth of video analytics market are the need for effective security and surveillance, and the increasing adoption of video analytics in retail and BFSI sector. The key restraints for the growth of video analytics market are the lack of awareness and the high cost of video analytics solutions.

The key trends in video analytics market are the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, the need for real-time analysis, and the increasing adoption of video analytics in smart city projects.

Market Segments

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprises

By Application

Retail

Critical Infrastructure

Airport

Public Transport

Police

Defense and Security

Smart Cities

Hospitality

Healthcare

BFSI

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Mining

