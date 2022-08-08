Plant-based Protein Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size Estimation by 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Plant-based Protein Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The plant-based protein market is driven by the increasing demand for protein-rich foods, the growing popularity of veganism, and the increasing awareness of the health benefits of plant-based proteins.

Key Players

  • AGT Food & Ingredients Inc
  • Batory Foods
  • Ag Processing Inc
  • Archer-Daniels Midland Co
  • Biopress S.A.S
  • Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

Key Trends and Drivers

There are several key trends in the plant-based protein market that are expected to continue in the coming years. One of the most important trends is the increasing demand for plant-based protein. This is being driven by a number of factors, including the growing awareness of the health benefits of plant-based protein, the increasing number of people who are vegetarian or vegan, and the increasing number of people who are looking for alternative sources of protein.

Another key trend is the increasing number of plant-based protein products that are being developed. This is being driven by the growing demand for plant-based protein, as well as the increasing number of people who are interested in trying plant-based protein. There are a number of companies that are now offering plant-based protein products, and this is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.

Market Segments

By Product Type

  • Soy Protein
  • Wheat Protein
  • Pea Protein
  • Others

By Form

  • Isolate
  • Concentrate
  • Others

By Application

  • Supplements & Nutritional Powder
  • Beverages
  • Protein & Nutritional Bars
  • Bakery & Snacks
  • Breakfast Cereals
  • Meat products
  • Dairy products
  • Infant Nutrition
  • Animal Feed
  • Others

Reasons to buy Plant-based Protein Market Report:

  • Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges
  • Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest
  • Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses
  • Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market
  • Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market 

