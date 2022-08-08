Plant-based Protein Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size Estimation by 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Plant-based Protein Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The plant-based protein market is driven by the increasing demand for protein-rich foods, the growing popularity of veganism, and the increasing awareness of the health benefits of plant-based proteins.

Key Players

AGT Food & Ingredients Inc

Batory Foods

Ag Processing Inc

Archer-Daniels Midland Co

Biopress S.A.S

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

Key Trends and Drivers

There are several key trends in the plant-based protein market that are expected to continue in the coming years. One of the most important trends is the increasing demand for plant-based protein. This is being driven by a number of factors, including the growing awareness of the health benefits of plant-based protein, the increasing number of people who are vegetarian or vegan, and the increasing number of people who are looking for alternative sources of protein.

Another key trend is the increasing number of plant-based protein products that are being developed. This is being driven by the growing demand for plant-based protein, as well as the increasing number of people who are interested in trying plant-based protein. There are a number of companies that are now offering plant-based protein products, and this is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.

Market Segments

By Product Type

Soy Protein

Wheat Protein

Pea Protein

Others

By Form

Isolate

Concentrate

Others

By Application

Supplements & Nutritional Powder

Beverages

Protein & Nutritional Bars

Bakery & Snacks

Breakfast Cereals

Meat products

Dairy products

Infant Nutrition

Animal Feed

Others

