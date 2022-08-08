Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Gallium nitride semiconductor device technology is a new and upcoming technology in the semiconductor industry. This technology has the potential to revolutionize the way semiconductor devices are made. Gallium nitride is a material that is used to create semiconductor devices. This material is different from other materials used to create semiconductor devices because it has a higher electron mobility. This means that it can move electrons faster than other materials. This property makes gallium nitride an ideal material for creating high-speed semiconductor devices.

Key Players

Cree Inc.

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

GaN Systems

Infineon Technologies AG

NexgenPowerSystems

Key Trends and Drivers

In the Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market, the key trends are the increasing demand for high power and high frequency devices, the increasing adoption of GaN-based devices in power converters and RF amplifiers, and the increasing use of GaN in LED lighting.

The demand for GaN-based devices is driven by the need for higher power and higher frequency devices. GaN-based devices offer superior performance compared to traditional silicon-based devices. They can operate at higher frequencies and can handle higher power levels. As a result, GaN-based devices are used in a variety of applications such as power converters, RF amplifiers, and LED lighting.

Market Segments

By Product

GaN Radio Frequency Devices

Opto-semiconductors

Power Semiconductors

By Component

Transistor

Diode

Rectifier

Power IC

Others

By Wafer size

2-inch

4-inch

6-inch

8-inch

By End-Use

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defense & Aerospace

Healthcare

Industrial & Power

Information & Communication Technology

Others

