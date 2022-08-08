Industrial IoT Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Industrial IoT Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Industrial IoT is the use of internet-connected devices and sensors to collect data from industrial equipment and facilities. This data can be used to improve the efficiency and productivity of industrial operations. Industrial IoT can also be used to monitor the condition of equipment and facilities, and to predict maintenance needs.

Key Players

ABB

General Electric Company (GE)

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Siemens AG

Key Trends and Drivers

The growth of the industrial IoT market is driven by the increasing need for real-time data for effective decision making, the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and services, the increasing use of Big Data and analytics, and the growing need for predictive maintenance of industrial equipment.

Market Segments

By Component

Solution

Services

Platform

By End-Use

Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Logistics &Transport

Agriculture

Others

