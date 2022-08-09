Cardamone Law, a Local Workers’ Compensation Law Firm Announces Its New Office in a Central Location!

Cardamone Law is expanding!

Philadelphia, PA, 2022-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Started by Michael Cardamone, we are a workers’ compensation law firm serving the community for the last 10 years. During these years, we have settled thousands of compensation cases and gained millions of dollars in compensation for our clients. We are relentless in our pursuit of protecting Pennsylvania’s injured workers. Our commitment is focused. All we do is workers’ compensation.

And now, from a bigger office, and a more convenient location, we are prepared to provide you with that same level of service and expertise you need, with more zeal.

Here’s where we are at now:

2016 Spruce Street, Philadelphia PA 19103

It’s a renovated Civil War Brownstone in the beautiful center of the city. Spacious, with rich architectural details, and grand staircases that instantly engulf you in warmth and security. Cardamone Law, LLC is proud to announce its new location in Philadelphia to better serve injured workers in the region.

Why Cardamone Law is the right choice for injured workers?

Headed by attorneys Michael Cardamone and Paul Silver, we are a law firm that brings worth of more than 60 years of combined experience to the table. No case is too big or too small for us. We have fought against industry giants such as Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe’s, and have won. We have represented bus drivers, construction workers, truck drivers, and senior office executives, and have won for them all.

Here are our top 3 of why we are the best in the business.

We are Philly locals – born and bred – and know the sensitivities and nuances of Philly workplaces and workers. When we fight for your rights, we bring that insight into our arguments and win trials.

We do nothing but workers’ compensation. Our practice is dedicated to workers’ comp and we know the PA Workers’ Compensation Act inside out. Our opponents cannot match that.

We are serious and diligent, but offer representation that’s compassionate and kind. We know how horrible a workplace injury can be and do everything to minimize its effects and maximize your compensation.

We are not strangers to Workers’ Comp judges. We know what each judge may be looking for in different comp cases and prepare your case to help present the facts to the judge in the best light possible.

If you are looking for a workers’ compensation attorney with a diligent work ethic, give Michael Cardamone a call today: (215) 206-9068.