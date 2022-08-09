A1 Carpet Cleaning Expands Its Team in the Brighton Area

Chichester, West Sussex, 2022-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Chichester based carpet cleaning company, A1 Carpet Cleaning, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its team to now cover the Brighton area.

With cover right across the South Coast from Southampton through to Lewes, this new venture will complement the existing teams already covering Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire and South West London.

With 32 years experience, the company has seen considerable growth through a business model of providing only the highest quality service coupled with competitive pricing, all the while offering excellent value for money.

“I’ve been involved in carpet cleaning for a few decades now,” explained owner Martin Teague, “But it’s only in the last few years that I formed A1 Carpet Cleaning and started growing it as a company.”

“We’ve always tried to offer high quality carpet cleaning that isn’t going to break the bank, and I truly believe it’s this model that’s enabled us to grow. Even before we made the decision to expand into the Brighton area we were already getting enquiries from people there just through word of mouth and via the recommendation of existing clients.”

“We use the latest in professional, fast drying carpet cleaning equipment, combining advanced techniques, and the non-toxic and eco-friendly approach. We remain a family run business and all our staff undergo extensive training including health and safety provided by a specialist organisation.”

All the carpet cleaners at A1 Carpet Cleaning are fully insured and the company offers a complete money back guarantee if any customer is not 100% satisfied.

To find out more, call 0800 141 2226 or visit Carpet Cleaning Brighton

About A1 Carpet Cleaning

A1 Carpet Cleaning use the latest fast drying steam cleaning equipment, have over 30 years experience, are fully insured, and offer a fantastic level of customer service. Owner Martin Teague is ex-army and has transferred these skills over to his business to offer a reliable, trustworthy and honest service. He is expertly trained at cleaning carpets and only employ staff who he knows personally and trusts to work to the same standard as he expects himself.