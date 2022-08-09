Ubuy Germany Launches the New Raksha Bandhan Offers: Get Ready with Your Wishlist

Germany, 2022-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy Germany, is a popular international shopping gateway that brings top global brands to your door. To make your shopping more interesting for Rakhi, we have launched Raksha Bandhan Sale, on our app and website.

Raksha Bandhan

The festival time to enjoy your siblinghood has come. This auspicious day helps you enjoy beautiful moments with your dear ones and make beautiful memories to cherish later. But gifts are the real whole soul of this festival for which every sibling looks forward to. Giving the perfect gift is an arduous job. To make that simple, Ubuy’s Raksha Bandhan Sale is here. Shop at reasonable prices for your sister’s desired gifts and create good memories that both of you cherish for a long time.

Story of Raksha Bandhan

The origin of this festival revolves around various mythological stories. One of the popular stories is of Lord Krishna advising King Yudhishther to tie rakhi. This story takes place before the great Kurukshetra war, when King Yudhishther was worried about his brother the Pandavas. He shared his concern with Lord Krishna and requested some advice on how to keep them safe from the upcoming danger. For a solution, Lord Krishna advised him to perform a ceremony on the full moon day of the month Shravana. In this ceremony, a priest will tie a thread on his wrist for protection.

Explore Premium Raksha Bandhan Offers & Deals On Premium Rakhi Gifts

This festival of siblinghood is here to make you both joyous from the inside. Get started on your shopping adventure with Ubuy Germany Raksha Bandhan Sale 2022. Prepare your shopping list and purchase at reasonable prices. Have a look at the below-mentioned deals to enjoy an ultimate shopping extravagance.

  • You can get a 10% instant discount with upto 20% cashback on this auspicious festival
  • Apply this code to avail this offer: UBFEST

Amazing Raksha Bandhan Discounts on these Popular Product Categories

The day is here to make a promise to your sister to keep her protected through difficult times. The festive time to celebrate your bond of togetherness is here. Popular product categories with interesting deals are given below to make your shopping cost-effective.

Gift for Brothers

  • Men’s Grooming Kits
  • Premium Smartwatches
  • Men’s Gym Accessories
  • Men’s Kurta Pajama Set
  • Digital Creator Kits

Gift for Sisters

  • Female Security Gadgets
  • Makeup Kits
  • Jewellery Sets
  • Cell Phones and Accessories
  • Ethnic Dresses For Women

Sweet & Chocolates

  • Dry Fruit Hampers
  • Chocolate Gift Boxes
  • Gummy Candies
  • Cookies
  • Organic Juices

Rakhis & Accessories

  • Cartoon Rakhis
  • Stone Rakhis
  • Women’s Bracelets
  • Men’s Bracelets
  • Rakhi Pooja Thali

Fashion Accessories

  • Sunglasses
  • Ethnic wear
  • Footwear
  • Perfumes
  • Purses and Bags

Home Decor

  • LED Strip Lights
  • Floor Lamps
  • Coasters
  • Plant Pots
  • Designer Wall Clocks

Electronic Gadgets

  • Video Games
  • Bluetooth Headphones
  • Wireless Graphics Tablets
  • Waterproof Action Cameras
  • Portable Speakers

Rakhi Special Edition

  • Hiking Gear
  • Gift For Kids
  • Gardening Tools
  • Smart Home Gadgets
  • Musical Instruments

 

This year there are various interesting offers coming your way on this festival of Rakhi. Make your shopping exquisite with Ubuy’s Raksha Bandhan Sale. Go through our site “ubuy.co.de”  and place an order for your desired product from top international brands. You can also use our app to enjoy unparalleled shopping convenience.

