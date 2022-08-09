Sorbitol Market Drivers, Challenges and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 09, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Sorbitol Industry Overview

The global sorbitol market size was valued at USD 1.47 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the rising usage of diabetic and dietetic food and beverages. The growing product demand as a substitute for sugar in consumer food products is also expected to drive demand for the product over the next few years. Sorbitol is also increasingly being used in oral care products as it is metabolized at a slower rate as compared to other sugar alcohols, preventing dental problems such as cavities and tooth decay. The benefits of the same are expected to propel industry growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the trend of shifting production capacities to the Asia Pacific due to low production and labor costs has resulted in low costs for sorbitol, therefore causing rising demand for non-food applications.

The major driver for the market is the growing demand from the food and beverage industry for nutritive sweeteners. Approval from safety regulatory and human health bodies such as the FDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the use of the product in medicines and bakery foods is expected to further drive the market in the U.S. Sorbitol also finds application as a humectant in pharmaceutical products, thereby fueling the growth of the product in the country due to the presence of one of the biggest pharmaceutical industries.

The increasing use of the product in chocolates and confectionary products owing to its textural, moisture-stabilizing, and non-carcinogenic properties is expected to positively affect the overall demand of the market. Sorbitol is chemically relatively inert and is a stable chemical, which is expected to result in high demand for the product as it is easy to incorporate in other food products without hampering the recipe. Due to the unique and useful texture-enhancing properties of sorbitol, it has varied applications, including the manufacturing of cosmetics.

Sorbitol is an intermediate product whose demand largely depends on the demand for end products in its application industries. Ample availability of starch sources, such as potato and corn, in India, China, and Brazil is expected to work favorably for its production over the forecast period. In addition, the number of raw material suppliers is expected to increase in China and India due to the growth of the agricultural sector, aided by the low labor costs and growing demand across the world.

Moreover, sorbitol is used in the production of biofuels. Biofuels are naturally derived fuels that are promoted by various organizations such as the European Commission or EPA through the implementation of favorable policies. The growing popularity of biofuels, coupled with the support of government organizations, is expected to result in an increased number of manufacturers over the coming years. The growing research and applications for the same, especially in developed regions like North America and Europe, are expected to drive the demand for sorbitol over the forecast period.

Sorbitol Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sorbitol market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Sorbitol Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Liquid Crystal

Sorbitol Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Oral Care Vitamin C Diabetic & Dietetic Food & Beverage Surfactant Others

Sorbitol End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Personal Care Chemical Food Pharmaceuticals Others

Sorbitol Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Sorbitol market include

American International Foods, Inc.

ADM

Cargill Incorporated

DuPont

Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH

Qinhuangdao Lihua Starch Co., Ltd.

Roquette Frères

SPI Pharma

Tereos

Ingredion Incorporated

Kasyap Sweeteners, Ltd.

