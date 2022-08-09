What are the growth opportunities of Packaging Machinery market in upcoming period?

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 09, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Packaging Machinery Industry Overview

The global packaging machinery market size was valued at USD 42.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing demand for packaged food and beverages, coupled with the flourishing e-commerce industry, is expected to drive the demand for packaging machinery. The rising awareness regarding personal health and hygiene, coupled with the increased spending on pharmaceutical products, is anticipated to favor the market growth over the coming years. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to accelerate the usage of sustainable packaging, thereby augmenting market growth.

The U.S. economy was severely hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, thereby negatively impacting the growth of various industries, such as chemicals, petrochemicals, oil and gas, and automobile. However, surging demand for hand sanitizers, pharmaceutical & medical products, and packaged food and beverage products in the country during the pandemic period augmented the demand for packaging machinery.

The market for packaging machinery is customer-oriented and driven by the increased demand for a variety of products in different types and sizes of packages. Manufacturers in the end-use industries are adopting modular packaging machines that offer flexibility and quickly adapt to the changing packaging formats, along with complete packaging lines that incorporate multiple functions, such as filling, labeling, and closing from a single source.

Sustainability and rising environmental concerns have increased the demand for lightweight and thin-walled packaging to reduce the amount of material used for packaging. Thus, to facilitate these requirements, equipment manufacturers focus on the development of machines with improved functionality to maximize production speeds while accommodating more fragile and thinner packaging materials.

Automation within the packaging equipment offers various benefits, such as increased operability and flexibility of the equipment, coupled with a higher throughput rate. In line with the automation trend, the use of robotics offers many benefits, including a high throughput rate, better precision, consistency, and minimal scrap/waste. Thus, the incorporation of robotics has increased over the past decade and is expanding in various end-of-line processes, such as wrapping and palletizing.

Food Service Equipment Market – The global food service equipment market size was valued at USD 34.49 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Packaging Machinery Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global packaging machinery market on the basis of machine type, end-use, and region:

Packaging Machinery Machine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) Filling Labeling Form-Fill-Seal Cartoning Wrapping Palletizing Bottling Line Others

Packaging Machinery End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) Beverages Food Chemicals Personal Care Pharmaceuticals Others

Packaging Machinery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Packaging Machinery market include

KHS Group

SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Krones AG

I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.

Syntegon Technology GmbH

ProMach

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Sacmi

Bradman Lake Ltd.

ROVEMA GmbH

Douglas Machine Inc.

Coesia S.p.A

Maillis Group

Duravant

