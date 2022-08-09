Aquafeed Additives Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 09, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Aquafeed Additives Industry Overview

The global aquafeed additives market size was valued at USD 2.06 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth is attributed to the increased consumption of processed poultry, dairy, and aqua products. Moreover, the growing demand for quality meat and meat by-products is likely to have a positive impact on the market in the coming years. An outbreak of several diseases in livestock has increased concerns regarding meat quality and safety, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the use of animal feed additives. Vitamins are extensively utilized as additives in animal feed formulations. Although vitamins are naturally present in the feed, additional supplements infused with vitamins to provide optimal nutrition are added to livestock feeds, thereby driving the demand for vitamins.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Aquafeed Additives market

The raw materials used to manufacture aquafeed additives include soybean cake, corn protein, fish oil, vitamins, fish bones, and minerals. Soybean is an important source of protein and amino acids for both human beings and livestock on account of its well-balanced amino acid profile. Consumer inclination toward healthy and nutritive products is driving the demand for soybean cakes, which, in turn, is driving the production of aquafeed. The demand for protein is high due to the growing consumer awareness regarding the consumption of foods with high nutritive value.

Increasing consumption has led to a high demand for protein sourced from animals (including fish), which is expected to propel the demand for fish food, thereby driving the market growth over the forecast period. Fish is a rich source of proteins and vitamins and thus, is primarily used for direct human consumption. Fish consumption has increased due to the growing availability of a variety of fish in the retail market. Thus, in turn, is likely to boost the demand for fish & fish products for direct human consumption in the coming years.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Animal Feed and Feed Additives Industry Research Reports.

Eubiotics Market – The global eubiotics market size was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The global eubiotics market size was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2022 to 2030. Pet Food Market – The global pet food market size was valued at USD 94.76 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Aquafeed Additives Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global aquafeed additives market on the basis of ingredients, application, and region:

Aquafeed Additives Ingredients Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Anti-parasitic Feed Acidifiers Prebiotics Essential Oils & Natural Extracts Palatants Others

Aquafeed Additives Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Carp Rainbow Trout Salmon Crustaceans Tilapia Catfish Sea Bass Groupers Others

Aquafeed Additives Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Aquafeed Additives market include

Nutriad Inc.

Olmix Group

Lallemand Inc.

Kemin Industries

Nouryon

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Biorigin

AKER BIOMARINE

Alltech

Calanus AS

Norel SA

Diana Group

Phileo by Lesaffre

Order a free sample PDF of the Aquafeed Additives Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter