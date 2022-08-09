CITY, Country, 2022-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Anti-Scorching Agents Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Anti-Scorching Agents Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Anti-Scorching Agents Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation



The global anti-scorching agents market is bifurcated into two major segments that are application and region.

On the basis of application, the global anti-scorching agents market is segmented as:

Natural Rubber

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Nitrile Rubber (NR)

Butyl Rubber (BR)

Butadiene Rubber

Others

Based on region, the global anti-scorching agents market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Increasing Demand for Rubber across Various Industries Driving the Growth of the Anti-Scorching Agents Market

There’s high demand for anti-scorching agents for the vulcanization of various rubbers, including natural rubber, styrene-butadiene rubber, etc. Industries such as automotive, electronics, and aerospace, portray huge demand for rubbers, which, in turn, is creating a wide adoption base for anti-scorching agents.

According to the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC), the global total natural rubber production in the first fourth months of 2019 totaled to 4.16 million tonnes. Such high rubber production would give a push to the vulcanization process and there, anti-scorching agents would come into play for scorch control purposes. Furthermore, rising application industries for rubber such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics, are also fueling the global anti-scorching agents market growth till 2029.

Key Players



Prominent players in the global anti-scorching agents market are

LANXESS AG

Shanghai Shangyi Chemical Technology Company

Wealth Ocean

Nanjing Union Rubber Chemical

JIM Chemical Ind. Pvt. Ltd.

The anti-scorching agents market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the anti-scorching agents market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The anti-scorching agents market report provides analysis and information,

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

