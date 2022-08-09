Savory Snack Products Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | PepsiCo, Kraft Foods, Kellogg

New York, 2022-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Global Savory Snack Products Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Savory Snack Products Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A savory snack is a small portion of food that is typically eaten between meals. These snacks can be either sweet or savory in nature, and are often high in calories. Savory snacks are usually easy to eat and provide a quick source of energy. Common examples of savory snacks include chips, crackers, pretzels, nuts, and popcorn.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in the savory snack products market. One is the trend toward healthier snacks. This includes snacks that are lower in fat, salt, and sugar. Another trend is the development of more convenient packaging. This includes packaging that is easy to open and reseal, as well as packaging that takes up less space.

One of the biggest trends in the savory snack products market is the move toward healthier snacks. This is being driven by consumer demand for healthier options. As a result, manufacturers are reformulating their products to be lower in fat, salt, and sugar. They are also using more natural and healthy ingredients.

Key Drivers

Savory Snack Products market is expected to grow due to the increasing preference for healthy and convenient snacks, and the changing snacking habits of consumers. The health and wellness trend is also expected to drive the growth of the Savory Snack Products market as consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of healthy eating. Other drivers of the Savory Snack Products market include the growing demand for on-the-go snacks and the increasing number of working women.

Market Segments

By Product Type Potato chips Popcorn

By Flavour Roasted Barbeque



By Distributional channel Upermarkets /hypermarket Convenience stores



By Region North America US



Key Players

PepsiCo

Kraft Foods

Kellogg

CALBEE.

ITC Limited

ConAgra Foods

Diamond Foods

The Hain Celestial Group

