Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Genelux Corporation, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., Lonza Group AG

A viral vector is a virus that has been genetically modified to carry a foreign gene into a cell. The foreign gene may encode a protein that confers a new property to the cell, such as resistance to a particular drug. Alternatively, the foreign gene may be a piece of DNA that the researcher wishes to insert into the cell’s genome.

Key Trends

The key trends in viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing technology are:

1. Increasing use of viral vectors and plasmid DNA for gene therapy and vaccine development

2. Improvements in vector design and manufacturing processes

4. Decreasing costs of viral vectors and plasmid DNA

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market. One of the most important drivers is the increasing demand for gene and cell therapies. Gene therapies are becoming more prevalent as treatments for a variety of conditions, including cancer, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases. In addition, cell therapies are being developed for a variety of applications, including regenerative medicine and immunotherapy.

Key Segments

By Vector Type

Adenovirus

Retrovirus

By Workflow

Upstream Manufacturing

Downstream Manufacturing

By Application

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

By End-Use

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Genelux Corporation

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

Lonza Group AG

MaxCyte, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novasep Inc.

Vector Biolabs

Vigene Biosciences, Inc.

