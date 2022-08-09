Contact Center As A Service Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Liveops, Inc., CenturyLink, Inc, Evolve IP, LLC.

New York, 2022-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Global Contact Center As A Service Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Contact Center As A Service Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The contact center as a service (CCaaS) is a type of cloud-based call center solution that delivers a complete suite of customer contact features and tools through a pay-as-you-go, subscription-based model. CCaaS solutions are typically delivered via the internet, using a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. This makes them easy to set up and manage, and eliminates the need for on-premises hardware or software.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in Contact Center As A Service technology are:

1. The move to the cloud: More and more businesses are moving their contact center operations to the cloud, in order to take advantage of the scalability, flexibility, and cost savings that this option can offer.

2. The rise of artificial intelligence: AI is increasingly being used in contact centers in order to automate tasks such as customer service, sales, and support. This can help to improve efficiency and accuracy, as well as provide a better experience for customers.

Key Drivers

The Contact Center As A Service market is being driven by the need for organizations to improve customer experiences and engagement, the need for improved scalability and flexibility, and the need for reduced costs. Organizations are looking for ways to improve customer experiences and engagement, and Contact Center As A Service can help them to do this. Contact Center As A Service can provide organizations with the ability to scale up or down as needed, and to provide customers with the ability to connect with agents through a variety of channels. This can help to improve customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Market Segmentation

Based on the component

Solutions

Services

Based on the deployment model

On-premises

Cloud

Based on the organization size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Based On Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Liveops, Inc.

CenturyLink, Inc

Evolve IP, LLC.

Serenova

Talkdesk, Inc

Capgemini

Cisco Systems, Inc.

