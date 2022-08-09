Tumor Ablation Market to Witness Growth Acceleration USD 4.08 billion by 2030

Tumor Ablation Industry Overview

The global tumor ablation market size is expected to reach USD 4.08 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing incidence of cancer and the high demand for effective treatment options are the major factors driving the market. According to Cancer Research UK, the incidence rate of cancer is expected to grow by 62% from 2018 to 2040. Lung, breast, bowel, and prostate are the most common sites reported with cancer in 2018.

Tumor Ablation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global tumor ablation market based on technology, treatment, application, and region:

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Radiofrequency Ablation, Microwave Ablation, Cryoablation, Irreversible Electroporation, and Other Ablation Technologies.

The radiofrequency tumor ablation technology segment held the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021. The dominance can be attributed to its advantages such as specificity and efficiency in solid tumor ablation procedures in kidneys and liver. Additionally, radiofrequency ablation can be used to treat multiple tumors at the same time, thus improving procedural efficiency with the use of multiple electrodes placed at different sites. This is expected to boost the adoption rate of advanced tumor ablation techniques.

The success rate of radiofrequency/microwave ablation technology in eliminating small liver tumors is estimated to be greater than 85%. According to the NCBI report, recurrence of tumors in patients opting for surgical resection ranged from 30% to 70%. On the other hand, tumor recurrence is very low (0.7-8%) in cases of radiofrequency ablation for similar tumors. The advantages of radiofrequency techniques to successfully treat tumors at early stages are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Microwave ablation technology is anticipated to witness remunerative growth over the forecast period. The energy of the microwave (MW) ablation device is propagating an electromagnetic field, unlike the electric current in a radiofrequency ablation device. This improves the application of microwave ablation technology in tissue with low electrical conductance such as bones and lungs.

Based on the Treatment Insights, the market is segmented into Surgical Ablation, Laparoscopic Ablation and Percutaneous Ablation.

The surgical ablation segment held the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021. Increased prevalence of liver and breast cancer and the unavailability of advanced tumor ablation techniques for these particular organs are the factors estimated to fuel the segment growth. The percutaneous ablation segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

According to the NCBI report, percutaneous ablations are not feasible in about 25-55% of patients due to unfavorable tumor locations. The tumor recurrence rate is higher in percutaneous ablation due to insufficient ablation of the tumors located deep inside the tissue. Additionally, percutaneous ablation is contraindicated in treating lesions that are very adjacent to the gastrointestinal tract, gall bladder, bile duct, and heart due to the high risk of tumor recurrence.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Other Cancer.

Liver cancer dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue share of over 20.0%. This can be attributed to the rising incidence of bile duct cancer as well as primary liver cancer.

dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue share of over 20.0%. This can be attributed to the rising incidence of bile duct cancer as well as primary liver cancer. The others segment includes various types of cancer such as bone metastasis and ENT cancer. The availability of advanced methods and increasing cancer prevalence are anticipated to facilitate market growth.

Renal or kidney cancer is anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Radiofrequency and microwave ablation technology are effective in the treatment of renal tumors. Patients having solitary kidneys, tumor size less than 4cm, and a slow post-surgical recovery rate are prospects for ablation of kidney tumors.

The market for lung tumor ablation is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing incidence of the disease.

Tumor Ablation Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market players have adopted various strategic initiatives such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to sustain their position in the market.

Some prominent players in the global tumor ablation market include

Angiodynamics (Covidien)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Ethicon, Inc.

Galil Medical Inc.

Misonix Inc.

HealthTronics

Mermaid Medical

Theraclion

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

HS Hospital Service S.P.A

EDAP TMS S.A.

Order a free sample PDF of the Tumor Ablation Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.