Predictive Dialer Software Market Product Estimates, Revenue Driver and Restraint Analysis, 2028

Predictive Dialer Software Industry Overview

The global predictive dialer software market size was valued at USD 1.03 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.0% from 2021 to 2028. The growing preference for telemarketing as a way to connect with the customers in real-time and deliver higher customer satisfaction is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Predictive dialer software is an automated dialing system that is widely used in contact centers to make sequential outbound calls from a list of phone numbers. The software can potentially detect disconnected numbers, busy signals, voicemails, and unanswered numbers and connect only the calls that are connected to the available contact center agent.

The predictive dialer software predicts the exact moment or the exact time a customer would be free to take the next call using the call metrics technique. The software helps contact center agents in dialing the right number of leads at the right time, which improves the agent efficiency by reducing the number of abandoned calls. The software can also help businesses in evenly distributing the employee workload. The software eventually minimizes routine work and boosts the efficiency of contact center agents.

The predictive dialer software eliminates manual dialing and connects contact center agents to a call only after the call has been responded to. It ensures a seamless transition between customer calls and generates a steady stream of calls with the lowest downtime. The software is flexible enough to be customized for use by businesses of all sizes. The software can be used for various applications, including debt collection, sales and telemarketing, professional services in BPO, and multiple outbound campaigns.

Businesses are preferring soft predictive dialer systems over hard predictive dialer systems. A hard dialer system tends to be more accurate owing to better Answering Machine Detection (AMD) capabilities. However, hardware solutions also tend to incur higher operational costs as they are difficult to maintain. Hence, hard dialers are losing their popularity. On the contrary, a soft dialer system does not require any additional hardware and hence proves to be a cost-effective solution.

Various factors such as possible predictive algorithm failure and the inability to detect answering machines accurately are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Although the algorithm is designed to help businesses in connecting with more leads and customers, it may fail to verify the agent availability at times. Nevertheless, businesses are adopting the software owing to its various features, such as automated messages, live call transfer, and touch-tone opt-out options. The outbreak of COVID-19 is also anticipated to drive the demand for predictive dialer software.

Predictive Dialer Software Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global predictive dialer software market on the basis of component, deployment, enterprise size, end use, and region:

Predictive Dialer Software Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Software

Services

Predictive Dialer Software Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Cloud

On-premise

Predictive Dialer Software Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Predictive Dialer Software End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Others

Predictive Dialer Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Predictive Dialer Software Industry include

Agile CRM

ChaseData Corporation

Convoso

Five9, Inc.

NICE inContact

PhoneBurner

RingCentral, Inc.

Star2Billing S.L.

VanillaSoft

Ytel Inc.

