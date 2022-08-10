iSolve Launches iStart, AI-driven Client Onboarding Platform for Portfolio & Wealth Managers

Automated Digital Client Onboarding and Compliance Platform

Mumbai, India, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — PMS businesses rapidly expand to attract High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) in India. HNWIs are hard-pressed for time and seek a quick and easy registration and onboarding to commence their investment relationship. Many young and new-age clients are signing up for PMS services. They are used to only digital methods and expect a baseline client experience journey on par with retail companies.

Traditional “signup” processes involve various time-consuming tasks, from filling in personal details to attaching photocopies of KYC documents followed by regulatory compliance checks. All these take multiple weeks to onboard a client. iStart’s digital client onboarding platform for Portfolio and Wealth managers makes client onboarding simple and efficient.

With over 10 years of expertise in providing reliable platforms to PMS providers, Banks, NBFCs, and Insurance firms, iSolve has understood the complexities of traditional onboarding workflows and built iStart as a flagship platform to automate client onboarding regulatory compliance process.

The iStart platform fully complies with the SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) regulated Digital Onboarding Process with Video KYC and eKYC checks. A fully compliant client portfolio account can be set up in 10 minutes!

With many clients preferring remote onboarding, iStart enables Portfolio and Wealth managers to remotely complete client onboarding and KYC/AML compliance checks safely and securely.

iStart has:

Mobile & Email OTP Authentication

PAN Validation

Aadhaar Validation

Passport Validation

CKYC Validation

Driving License Validation

Digital On Screen signature

The process is fast and super convenient than the traditional, paper-heavy KYC workflows. Backed by Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, iStart’s Video KYC module provides exceptional Facial Recognition, OCR/ICR, Liveness Detection, Video ID Verification, On-device Intelligence, KYC Regulatory API Integrations, etc.

iStart is certified 100% secure with independent security auditor testing and meets and exceeds all the global IT security requirements of the BFSI industry.

Mr.Parthasarathy, MD & CEO, iSolve Technologies, stated, “Portfolio and wealth management firms can now automate their client onboarding process with utmost compliance checks through iStart. Our fully independent platform can be integrated with all standard CRM and PMS systems without disrupting ongoing operations.”

Trust Plutus Group is an early adopter of Digital client onboarding systems and has recently implemented iStart, “We have recently gone live with the iSolve’s iStart, replacing the clunky and time-wasting paper-based onboarding process. Now compliance check is easy. What too many days before is now done in minutes”, said Mr. Sameer Kaul, MD Trust Plutus.

About iSolve:

iSolve is a global Tech and Business Transformation company with 15+ years of expertise in Banking, NBFCs, Insurance, and related financial services. iSolve’s best–in–class application platforms and ongoing software development services are utilized by over 50 clients in India and abroad. iSolve’s platforms are highly reputed for reliability, 100% info security, and UI/UX.

For more information,

Press Contact:

Name: Mr. Rehman SK

Email: digi.marketing@isolve.global

Number: +91 89398 32446

Website: https://isolve.in/

Sales Contact:

Mumbai Office: Mr. Adithya – +91 78258 78258

Chennai Office: Mr. Anand – +91 78240 78240

Email: business@isolve.global

Website: https://isolve.in/