HDTVSupply, Inc. Introduces their WolfpackSilver 1080p 16-16 HDMI Matrix Switch Priced at Only $1000.

Los Angeles, CA, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, one of the nation’s top Internet providers of consumer electronic devices featured their WolfPackSilver 1080p 16-16 HDMI Matrix Switch that was recently added to their HDMI Matrix Switch Product.

As a response to high demand of today’s High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) routing, HDTVSupply, one of the top Internet providers of consumer electronic devices, introduced their WolfpackSilver 1080p 16-16 HDMI Matrix Switch that allows switching and distribution of 16 HDMI inputs to 16 HDMI outputs in any combination (Any input to be routed to any output or same input to be routed to any output).

HDTVSupply also presented the advantage and features of this switcher from other switchers:

ADVANTAGE:

1080p HD Picture Small chassis HDMI 1.4 and HDCP 1.4 compliant Preset scenes that can be Saved and Recalled Closed Caption (CC) Pass-through Control via an IR remote control Front Buttons Free Lifetime Telephone, CHAT, TEXT and Email Tech Support

FEATURES:

Supports 1080p at 60 Hz & downward compatible

Switching of up to 16 HDMI sources up to 16 displays

Built-in HDCP 1.4 internal management

Presets to save for often used configurations

Supports High Speed HDMI 1.4 Specifications (Deep Color, Lip Sync, and HD lossless audio formats)

Supports DDC transmission

Supports Dolby Digital-True HD & DTS-HD

Control via IR remote control, WEB GUI & front buttons

~4 second switching time

Doesn’t support Apps or Web Gui

25 foot maximum 24AWG output HDMI cable length

This top-of-the-line Matrix Switch provides full High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection or HDCP internal management that eradicates any interception of digital data, ensures key authentication, and administer handshake internally which means that HDCP key authentication will no longer be an issue with 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch.

Because of its excellent performance, this 16×16 Matrix Switcher is highly recommended for commercial Audio and Video or AV Markets like Sports Bars, Restaurants, Casinos, Bowling Alleys, Fitness Centers, Malls, Places of Worship, Data Centers, Gaming Rooms, Nail Salons, County Clubs, Factories, Conference Rooms, Schools, Home Theaters & many other installations requiring large HDMI matrix switching.

About HDTVSupply: HDTVSupply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators.